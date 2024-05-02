'People are burnt out': Caregivers call for national strategy in wake of new report

A new report is highlighting the struggles of caregivers left to support family members who are aging, sick, or have disabilities, and is calling on a national strategy to recognize the financial and mental toll the often unpaid jobs can take.

The results of an online survey conducted by the Canadian Centre for Caregiving Excellence involving nearly 3,100 respondents is now shedding light on the rapidly growing problem.

The survey revealed that one-fifth of caregivers are over the age of 65, and who are often in need of help themselves.

On average, respondents said they spend five hours a day delivering care, and one-quarter of respondents reported poor mental health.

"I had my grandmother living with us growing up. First she took care of me, then she developed dementia. I took care of her starting at the age of 10. I saw my mom through a palliative care journey and I’m now caring for my dad who is aging,” explained Linda Mendelsson, executive director at the Canadian Centre for Caregiving Excellence.

Liv Mendelson's story is just one of 6.4 million Canadians who are currently caring for loved ones.

"Most people will be a caregiver once in their lifetime and some people are caring for more than one person: a family member, friend, spouse neighbour,” she said. "We've heard from thousands of caregivers who are in crisis."

Half of respondents said they experienced financial stress over the past year, and 88 per cent of senior caregiver respondents said they want an income tax credit to help with everyday costs.

"The pocketbook issues are real. Caregivers spend about $1,000 on average per month on out of pocket expenses that aren’t covered. It should be a choice whether to put food on the table or care for your mom,” Mendelson said.

She added, "People are burnt out. We saw that definitely through COVID. We are still in that crisis state that we haven't leaned the lessons of COVID."

The Canadian Centre for Caregiving Excellence is now directly working with the federal government.

This year's budget includes consultations to develop a national strategy, which Mendelson said she is honoured to play a role in.

"We are working really hard to build a care movement in this country and create better systems and supports for tomorrow,” she said.