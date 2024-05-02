WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Fatal crash involving motorcycle in Leamington

    (Source: OPP) (Source: OPP)
    Share

    One person has died after a crash near Leamington between a vehicle and a motorcycle.

    First responders were called to the scene Wednesday night in the area of Mersea Road 2 and Mersea Road 19.

    Mersea Road 2 was closed to facilitate the investigation.

    According to police, the 28-year-old motorcyclist from Leamington was pronounced deceased at the scene.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News