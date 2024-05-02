WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Smoke coming from basement in Walkerville area house fire

    Windsor firefighters responded to a house fire near Walkerville in Windsor, Ont., on Thursday, May 2, 2024. (Rich Garton/CTV News Windsor) Windsor firefighters responded to a house fire near Walkerville in Windsor, Ont., on Thursday, May 2, 2024. (Rich Garton/CTV News Windsor)
    Windsor firefighters responded to a house fire near Walkerville on Thursday morning.

    The upgrade structure fire was in the 800 block of Langlois Avenue.

    Multiple vehicles responded. Heavy smoke was coming from the basement.

    Fire officials are asking the public to avoid the area.

