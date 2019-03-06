

CTV Windsor





Windsor police are looking for a suspect after a Drouillard Road convenience store was robbed twice this month.

On Wednesday around 3 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of Drouillard Road for report of a robbery that had just occurred.

It was reported that a male suspect entered the business demanding money and mentioned having a firearm in his possession. No firearm was seen.

The suspect was last seen walking north on Drouillard Road.

The Forensic Identification Unit attended and processed the scene.

The suspect is described as a white man, approximately 5'6", 130 lbs, 20-25 years old and wearing a black coat with a hooded sweater and a ski-mask.

The same convenience was robbed on March 2, say police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.