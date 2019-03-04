

CTV Windsor





Windsor police are looking for a man after an early morning robbery at an east end convenience store.

Officers were called shortly after midnight Monday to a report of a robbery that just occurred at a convenience store located in the 1600 block of Tecumseh Road East.

Their investigation revealed a lone suspect entered the store dressed in black clothing with a mask that concealed his face.

The suspect approached the front counter and directed the employee to put his hands up. The suspect indicated that he was possibly in possession of a weapon, although no weapon was seen.

The suspect then took a quantity of cash and fled the store on foot heading eastbound.

No injuries were reported.

The suspect was described as being white and approximately 5-foot-8 in height.

He was wearing a black jacket, black hood, black face mask, black gloves, black pants and black boots.

Officers with the Major Crimes Branch are continuing the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com.