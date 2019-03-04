

CTV Windsor





Windsor police say they are looking for a masked man who robbed a convenience store on Drouillard Road.

Officers were called to the store in the 1800 block of Drouillard Road for report of a robbery that had just occurred on Saturday around 2:30 a.m.

It was reported that the suspect made mention of a firearm, however no weapon was seen.

The suspect was last seen travelling north bound on foot in the alley between Albert Road and Hickory Road.

Police say a quantity of Canadian money was taken during the robbery.

The K-9 Unit attended the scene in an attempt to track the suspect.

The Forensic Identification Unit also attended and processed the scene.

Suspect described as a man, approximately 5'7" - 5'9", approximately 120 lbs., small build, speaks unaccented. He was wearing a black hoodie, black jacket with zipper over left breast, black pants and a dark ski-mask.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.