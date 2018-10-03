

CTV Windsor





Windsor police say they are investigating the ninth murder of the year.

Police say a 36-year-old man has died after "dropping from the second floor of a hotel" on Monday around 12:30 a.m. in the 2800 block of Howard Avenue.

Officers received Information that a person had been seriously injured after dropping from the second floor of the building.

On Tuesday, the injured victim in this case, identified as a 36-year-old male from Windsor, succumbed to his injuries.

The case was classified as a homicide investigation by the Major Crimes Branch.

Robert Legebow, 19, from Windsor was originally arrested in relation to this investigation and is now charged with one count of second degree murder.

The matter remains under active investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.