    • Exclusive: Windsor homeless encampment series

    CTV Windsor’s Stefanie Masotti shows an inside look at a large homeless encampment in Windsor and some of the concerns surrounding it in a four-part

    series.

    Part 1:Stripped of their childhood: Five children call on city to take action

    Ashley Harrington and her children. (Stefanie Masotti/CTV News Windsor)

    A Windsor mother and her five children are calling on the City of Windsor to dismantle a growing encampment behind their Crawford Avenue home.

    Part 2: 'We're just trying to live like everybody else': Homeless Windsorite explains his life in a city encampment

    A homeless man, only identifying himself as Kyle, agreed to speak to CTV News and admits living in an encampment can be chaotic.

    Part 3: City defends $10M riverfront project just steps away from a known homeless encampment

    The railcar building seen to the left, the entrance to the Caron Avenue and Riverside Drive homeless encampment on the right in Windsor, Ont. on Aug. 1, 2024. (Stefanie Masotti/CTV News Windsor)

    A known homeless encampment is mere steps from where the $10.3 million Legacy Beacon Streetcar project is still under construction.

    Part 4:'Whatever we've been trying, clearly it's not working': The search to end homelessness

    Homeless encampment in Windsor, Ont. behind Crawford Avenue on Aug. 1, 2024. (Stefanie Masotti/CTV News Windsor)

    The City of Windsor and the Ontario government continue to tackle the growing homeless population.

