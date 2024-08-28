‘Whatever we've been trying, clearly it's not working’: The search to end homelessness

The City of Windsor and the Ontario government continue to tackle the growing homeless population.

In 2024, the city reported 700 households experienced some form of homelessness across Windsor-Essex.

“I spent all winter out here. (It’s) pretty brutal,” said a man, who only identified himself as Kyle. He lives in a homeless encampment behind the 400 block of Crawford Avenue.

“We have to figure out a better way because whatever we've been trying, clearly it's not working,” said downtown Windsor councillor, Renaldo Agostino.

His hope is the new Homelessness and Housing Help Hub (H4) will be one solution to help individuals struggling with homelessness, mental health and addiction. At least 64 one bedroom “permanent supportive housing units’ will be constructed by 2028.

“There's only so much a city can do,” added Agostino.

The Ontario government will add to that support. The province announced it will invest $378 million to create 19 Homeless and Addiction Recovery Treatment Centres, or ‘Hart Hubs’, that will offer primary healthcare, mental healthcare, addiction services and other services including naloxone, showers and food.

“H4 is a mouthful to say,” said Drew Dilkens, Mayor of the city of Windsor. “We rather say the Hart Hub.”

Dilkens said the city will apply for the funding that will help with operating costs.

But, the HART announcement comes with the closure of all consumption and treatment sites in Ontario.

Windsor's safe consumption and treatment site, Safepoint, will not reopen.

“It was a very dangerous decision,” said Lisa Gretzky, Windsor-West MPP, who is disappointed and concerned by the provincial direction.

“To think that the government is being so short sighted, by taking away one piece, one piece of a very large puzzle, when it comes to addressing, addiction, when it comes to addressing mental health, the safe consumption, and treatment services were giving people a place to use safely and saving lives.”

“I think it is proper use of money by the province, which is getting people on a pathway to recovery through addiction and treatment counseling,” said Dilkens.

Based on first-hand experience, Kyle said current shelters are unsafe. He hopes that new investments in our community could one day help people like him.

“We're just trying to live like everybody else.”