'We're just trying to live like everybody else': Homeless Windsorite explains his life in a city encampment

A homeless man, only identifying himself as Kyle, agreed to speak to CTV News and admits living in an encampment can be chaotic.

Tents, furniture, a filing cabinet, a BBQ, racks of clothing, a metal ice tub and needles are littered behind Kyle in a wooded encampment behind Crawford Avenue.

‘It looks like a (expletive) nightmare,” he admits while holding drug paraphernalia in his hand.

“I spent all winter out here,” he explained, after being evicted from his home last August. Homeless encampment in Windsor, Ont. behind Crawford Avenue on Aug. 1, 2024. (Stefanie Masotti/CTV News Windsor)

He said he’s not alone. Many others are in a similar living situation and are struggling.

“We don't have any resources, except for the Salvation Army and the Mission,” he said. “They're always over packed.”

According to a new survey, 1,400 encampments were identified in Ontario last year.

The City of Windsor reported two encampments during the survey year, but now, the city estimates there are between eight and 10 encampments.

“When we're notified of a possible encampment, or we're aware of a known encampment, we continue to visit regularly with the folks that are present on the site,” said Brian Rock, manager of housing for Family Services Windsor-Essex. Homeless encampment in Windsor, Ont. behind Crawford Avenue on Aug. 1, 2024. (Stefanie Masotti/CTV News Windsor)

“We want to have meaningful engagement and conversation with these individuals. Find out what in fact, is stopping you from having housing right now,” said Rock. “What are the barriers you face accessing our local shelter program? And what can we do to make that happen?”

Kyle said he spent one night in a shelter, but his belongings were stolen from him while he slept.

Rock acknowledged there are several barriers to finding shelter for people like Kyle.

“Due to safety concerns, anxiety and other things, they are just not willing to enter the shelter system at all. So then we need to shift our focus on what do we need to do to get you housing as quickly as possible?” said Rock.

Kyle tells CTV News he has not spoken to any outreach team.

“Once you're in the loophole, you're stuck in the circle of life, you know? So it's harder to get out.” Homeless encampment in Windsor, Ont. behind Crawford Avenue on Aug. 1, 2024. (Stefanie Masotti/CTV News Windsor)

The city is hopeful the new Homelessness and Housing Help Hub (H4) will help people like Kyle. However, that’s not expected to open until 2028.

In the meantime, the city will apply for one of 19 Homeless and Addiction Recovery Treatment (HART) Hubs recently announced by the provincial government.

It will offer primary healthcare, mental healthcare, addiction services, transitional beds, supportive housing and other services including naloxone, showers and food at the cost of $378 million.

While he waits for that kind of help, Kyle admits he feels badly that his life conflicts with others.

“We're not here to cause trouble. We're just trying to live like everybody else.”