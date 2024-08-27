'We're just trying to live like everybody else': Homeless Windsorite explains his life in a city encampment
A homeless man, only identifying himself as Kyle, agreed to speak to CTV News and admits living in an encampment can be chaotic.
Tents, furniture, a filing cabinet, a BBQ, racks of clothing, a metal ice tub and needles are littered behind Kyle in a wooded encampment behind Crawford Avenue.
‘It looks like a (expletive) nightmare,” he admits while holding drug paraphernalia in his hand.
“I spent all winter out here,” he explained, after being evicted from his home last August. Homeless encampment in Windsor, Ont. behind Crawford Avenue on Aug. 1, 2024. (Stefanie Masotti/CTV News Windsor)
He said he’s not alone. Many others are in a similar living situation and are struggling.
“We don't have any resources, except for the Salvation Army and the Mission,” he said. “They're always over packed.”
According to a new survey, 1,400 encampments were identified in Ontario last year.
The City of Windsor reported two encampments during the survey year, but now, the city estimates there are between eight and 10 encampments.
“When we're notified of a possible encampment, or we're aware of a known encampment, we continue to visit regularly with the folks that are present on the site,” said Brian Rock, manager of housing for Family Services Windsor-Essex. Homeless encampment in Windsor, Ont. behind Crawford Avenue on Aug. 1, 2024. (Stefanie Masotti/CTV News Windsor)
“We want to have meaningful engagement and conversation with these individuals. Find out what in fact, is stopping you from having housing right now,” said Rock. “What are the barriers you face accessing our local shelter program? And what can we do to make that happen?”
Kyle said he spent one night in a shelter, but his belongings were stolen from him while he slept.
Rock acknowledged there are several barriers to finding shelter for people like Kyle.
“Due to safety concerns, anxiety and other things, they are just not willing to enter the shelter system at all. So then we need to shift our focus on what do we need to do to get you housing as quickly as possible?” said Rock.
Kyle tells CTV News he has not spoken to any outreach team.
“Once you're in the loophole, you're stuck in the circle of life, you know? So it's harder to get out.”Homeless encampment in Windsor, Ont. behind Crawford Avenue on Aug. 1, 2024. (Stefanie Masotti/CTV News Windsor)
The city is hopeful the new Homelessness and Housing Help Hub (H4) will help people like Kyle. However, that’s not expected to open until 2028.
In the meantime, the city will apply for one of 19 Homeless and Addiction Recovery Treatment (HART) Hubs recently announced by the provincial government.
It will offer primary healthcare, mental healthcare, addiction services, transitional beds, supportive housing and other services including naloxone, showers and food at the cost of $378 million.
While he waits for that kind of help, Kyle admits he feels badly that his life conflicts with others.
“We're not here to cause trouble. We're just trying to live like everybody else.”
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Air Canada to offer flexible ticket rebooking as federal conciliation ends in pilot talks
Air Canada said it would offer flexible rebooking of tickets to its flyers, owing to uncertainty associated with a possible pilots strike at the end of a 21-day cooling off period that begins on Tuesday.
Two workers killed and a third injured in an explosion at a Delta Air Lines facility in Atlanta
Two workers were killed and another seriously injured in an explosion Tuesday at a Delta Air Lines maintenance facility near the Atlanta airport.
Ontario woman denied lottery jackpot after forgetting where she bought ticket
When an Ontario woman found out she won the lottery playing Lotto 649, she said she was excited to collect her prize of $1,003, but that excitement quickly turned to frustration when she couldn’t collect her winnings.
Contact lenses recalled in Canada over 'quality issue'
Several types of contact lenses have been recalled due to 'an isolated quality issue,' Health Canada reported Monday.
Consul-general to New York set to testify about government purchase of residence
Canada's consul-general in New York has been given a new opportunity to testify before a House committee about his official residence, which the government recently purchased for $9 million.
Israeli military says it has rescued another hostage abducted in Hamas' Oct. 7 attack
Israel said it rescued a hostage from an underground tunnel in Gaza on Tuesday, freeing one of the scores of people abducted during the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas that ignited the war in Gaza.
Sid 'Vicious' Eudy, pro wrestling star in 1990s, dies at 63
Sidney Raymond Eudy, a professional wrestler known as Sid Vicious who was known for his intense persona and imposing stature, has died, his son announced Monday. He was 63.
Zuckerberg says the White House pressured Facebook over some COVID-19 content during the pandemic
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg says senior Biden administration officials pressured Facebook to 'censor' some COVID-19 content during the pandemic and vowed that the social media giant would push back if it faced such demands again.
China accuses Canada of protectionism over 100% tariffs on electric vehicles
China on Tuesday accused Canada of protectionism after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government imposed a 100 per cent tariff on imports of Chinese-made electric vehicles, matching U.S. duties on Chinese-made EVs.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Cyclist dies after collision in North Dumfries
A cyclist has died after an early morning collision in North Dumfries.
-
Police investigating motorcycle collision in Brant County
Ontario Provincial Police have closed a road just east of Brantford as part of a serious crash investigation.
-
Kitchener hosts inaugural pickleball festival downtown
An all ages event is being held in downtown Kitchener Tuesday. The community is invited to the city’s first annual Downtown Paddle Palooza Pickleball Festival.
London
-
Aylmer police will start wearing body cameras
Police in Aylmer will be wearing an extra piece of equipment as part of a pilot project. Starting Tuesday, body-worn cameras (BWC) will be rolled out on a trial basis for frontline members.
-
Wellington and Southdale to be closed to vehicular traffic overnight
The intersection at Wellington and Southdale will be closed on Tuesday night in the latest phase of the Wellington Gateway project.
-
Life-threatening injuries following south London motorcycle crash
London police are investigating a crash involving a motorcycle that happened Friday in south London. Around 5:45 p.m., police responded to a crash described as "serious" in the area of Highbury Avenue and Dingman Drive.
Barrie
-
Police seek 4 suspects accused of armed robbery at Barrie mall
Police are searching for multiple suspects after a reported armed robbery at one of Simcoe County's largest shopping centers.
-
Inheritance scam on the rise: How to spot the red flags
Police are providing warning signs and tips for the public to protect itself from a scam on the rise locally involving fraudulent family inheritance.
-
Simcoe County town reduces speed limits ahead of new school year
The Town of Collingwood is taking steps to make its streets safer by lowering the speed limit in school and community safety zones.
Northern Ontario
-
Three Beer Stores in northern Ontario closing in two weeks
The Beer Store in Cochrane will permanently close on Sept. 9, leaving some customers wondering why.
-
Ontario woman denied lottery jackpot after forgetting where she bought ticket
When an Ontario woman found out she won the lottery playing Lotto 649, she said she was excited to collect her prize of $1,003, but that excitement quickly turned to frustration when she couldn’t collect her winnings.
-
Homeowners in northwestern Ont. push trespasser down the stairs
A 44-year-old woman in northwestern Ontario told police that she had been assaulted, but an investigation revealed an entirely different story.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Sault suspect charged with making $30K in fraudulent purchases with company credit card
A 52-year-old suspect in Sault Ste. Marie has been charged with fraud over $5,000 in connection with an investigation that began in May 2023.
-
Homeowners in northwestern Ont. push trespasser down the stairs
A 44-year-old woman in northwestern Ontario told police that she had been assaulted, but an investigation revealed an entirely different story.
-
Longtime supporter hosts Bridgerton party to help Sault hospice
A veritable venture to Victorian England served as a support for hospice care in the Sault.
Ottawa
-
Tornado risk in parts of Renfrew County, rainfall warnings across region
Environment Canada has issued rainfall warnings and severe thunderstorm watches for most of western Quebec on Tuesday.
-
Bernie Glieberman, former owner of 2 Ottawa CFL franchises, dies at 84
American real estate mogul Bernard "Bernie" Glieberman, known for bailing out the flailing Ottawa Rough Riders in the early 1990's, has died, his family says.
-
'Sounds like a lot of bull:' All Experimental Farm calves accounted for in social media beef mystery
Canada's Agriculture and Food Museum says all of its cattle are accounted for as Ottawa police investigate an udderly mystifying case of stolen calves that became the subject of social media speculation over the weekend.
Toronto
-
Ont. mother gets second chance to surprise daughter after losing $1.6K on fake Taylor Swift tickets
A year after losing $1,600 on fraudulent Taylor Swift tickets, an Ontario mother got a second chance to give her 15-year-old daughter the surprise of a lifetime.
-
TTC to boost bus, streetcar, subway service on Sept. 1. Here is a closer look at the changes
The Toronto Transit Commission is increasing service on its bus, subway and streetcar networks starting Sept. 1 to encourage more people in the city to return to public transit following a significant ridership drop during the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
York Region carjackings have more than doubled so far this year: police chief
Carjackings in York Region have more than doubled so far this year, part of a concerning trend that has seen them skyrocket since 2019.
Montreal
-
Sexual violence most common type of complaint filed with Quebec's new student ombudsman
Sexual violence in schools is the most common type of complaint filed with Quebec's student ombudsman, new figures show.
-
Amber Alert over after Quebec child found in Ontario
An Amber Alert that was issued for a five-year-old in Quebec is over after he was found in Ontario.
-
Quebec 'taking action' on alleged illegal dumping in Kanesatake
The Quebec Environment Ministry said it's 'taking action' to end illegal contaminated soil dumping and backfilling in the Kanien'kehá:ka (Mohawk) community of Kanesatake north of Montreal.
Winnipeg
-
Monday night crash leaves woman in critical condition: Winnipeg police
A Monday night crash in north Winnipeg has left one woman with significant injuries.
-
Manitoba's first marine research facility opens in Churchill
The province's first marine research facility has officially opened its doors in Churchill, ushering in a new era of research innovation in Manitoba.
-
Majority of post-secondary students 'financially unstable' according to new survey
Canadian post-secondary students are struggling financially and relying on their parents to get by, according to details from a new survey.
Edmonton
-
Alberta premier reveals plans to transfer hospitals away from AHS
At a UCP town hall event in Drayton Valley, Premier Danielle Smith revealed the next phases of her government’s restructuring of health care in Alberta.
-
As kids head back to class this week and next, drivers are reminded to use caution
Kids in and around Edmonton are headed back to school in the coming days and the province is reminding drivers to be "vigilant" in school zones.
-
Jasper Post Office retail services opens with reduced hours on Thursday: Canada Post
The Jasper Post Office will resume service by the end of the week after wildfires destroyed 30 per cent of structures in town last month.
Calgary
-
Alberta premier reveals plans to transfer hospitals away from AHS
At a UCP town hall event in Drayton Valley, Premier Danielle Smith revealed the next phases of her government’s restructuring of health care in Alberta.
-
Dangerous driving charge laid in Airdrie: RCMP
A person in Airdrie, Alta., was arrested and charged with dangerous driving after an incident on Monday afternoon.
-
Calgary feeder main shut down as pipe excavation begins
The City of Calgary will shut down the Bearspaw south feeder main on Tuesday, as excavation work begins.
Regina
-
Sask. doctor acquitted of sexual assault charges can still be sued in civil claim, judge rules
A Regina doctor accused of sexually assaulting patients can still be sued in civil proceedings even though he’s been acquitted of the charges in criminal court, a Saskatoon judge has ruled.
-
'Leaders in wind power': Indigenous led Bekevar wind project approaching completion
A new wind farm led by Cowessess First Nation is close to completion before it can officially start generating power to approximately 100,000 homes in the southeast area.
-
Sask. ranks low in terms of abuse, mistreatment of temporary foreign workers: data shows
As the federal government has vowed to reduce the number of temporary foreign workers in the country – citing mistreatment and abuse as one concern among many – statistics show that Saskatchewan is on the bottom of the spectrum when it comes to employers taking advantage of their workers.
Vancouver
-
Teenager from Ontario falls to his death on B.C. hike
A 17-year-old from Ontario fell to his death while hiking in North Vancouver over the weekend.
-
Man arrested, multiple stolen motorcycles recovered in Kelowna, B.C.
Mounties say a 34-year-old man has been arrested and more than $50,000 worth of stolen motorcycles and recreational vehicles have been recovered in Kelowna, B.C.
-
1 dead after submerged vehicle found on Vancouver Island
One person is dead after a vehicle was found submerged at the bottom of a highway embankment on northern Vancouver Island over the weekend.
Vancouver Island
-
1 dead after submerged vehicle found on Vancouver Island
One person is dead after a vehicle was found submerged at the bottom of a highway embankment on northern Vancouver Island over the weekend.
-
Teenager from Ontario falls to his death on B.C. hike
A 17-year-old from Ontario fell to his death while hiking in North Vancouver over the weekend.
-
Man arrested, multiple stolen motorcycles recovered in Kelowna, B.C.
Mounties say a 34-year-old man has been arrested and more than $50,000 worth of stolen motorcycles and recreational vehicles have been recovered in Kelowna, B.C.
Atlantic
-
NEW
NEW N.B. still short more than 170 teachers a week away from new school year
The New Brunswick Teachers’ Association says the province is still short about 174 teachers, with the return to school just one week away.
-
DNRR says no evidence found of bear or wildlife attack at Halifax area trail, investigation concludes
A possible bear attack under investigation in the Halifax area on Monday was not a wildlife attack, according to Nova Scotia’s Department of Natural Resources and Renewables (DNRR).
-
Nova Scotia minister says 'organized crime' involved in lobster fishery
Two Nova Scotia ministers say inadequate federal enforcement of the lobster fishery in the province's southwest has led to organized crime "terrorizing" the local community.
N.L.
-
Newly reinstated Newfoundland cod fishery temporarily paused as landings hit limit
The federal government has temporarily paused parts of the newly reinstated commercial northern cod fishery off the east coast of Newfoundland as landings approach the seasonal limit.
-
As Newfoundlanders say goodbye to a daily print paper, some worry culture will suffer
The final edition of The Telegram newspaper’s daily print hit the stands in St. John's, N.L., on Saturday, marking the end of a 145-year run and a move to weekly print version with daily stories online.
-
Judge dismisses charge for N.L. officer accused of assaulting volatile air passenger
A Newfoundland and Labrador judge has dismissed an assault charge against an RCMP officer accused of using excessive force against a man whose volatile behaviour grounded an international flight last year.