Mayor Drew Dilkens says they are taking a wait-and-see approach on whether or not to add security near the Legacy Beacon Streetcar project along the riverfront because of a nearby homeless encampment.

“We have a lot of support that walks through that area to try and get anyone who's hanging out there the supports that they need from a mental health or addiction place in their life,” said Dilkens.

During construction of the $10.3 million project, black temporary fencing, about two metres high, separates the structure from the entrance to the encampment where graffiti, garbage, and drug paraphernalia are evident.

“It's a growing problem everywhere downtown. I see it all the time,” said Renaldo Agostino, Ward 3 Windsor City Councillor. “When you see it, you're almost to the point now getting desensitized.”

Agostino admitted there is not a one-day solution to solving homelessness, encampments, drug addictions, and mental health crises.

After a few dozen steps, he warned to be careful.

Despite the caution, he continued, “I think there's probably 100,000 people that go by this area each every week. I've received very, very, very few phone calls about what people see down here.”

“It's not a place where people should be afraid to hang out. These aren't criminals,” Dilkens reassured the public.

But, he says the city can’t stop building city amenities during the homeless crisis, “I don't think anybody's figured it out. But again, we're not going to stop trying.”

Legacy Beacon is slated to open to the public this fall.