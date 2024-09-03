Firefighters responded to Dougall Avenue homeless encampment 90 times this year

Every year, Windsor firefighters report to hundreds of fires at homeless encampments across the city, but some stand out with more calls for service than others.

Chief fire prevention officer Mike Coste said the encampment near Dougall and E.C. Row Expressway is one of those frequent locations.

“Behind the ambulance station on Dougall Avenue, I know we've responded there over 90 times,” said Coste.

Another location firefighters get called to often is the encampment in the 400 block of Crawford Avenue. Homeless encampment in Windsor, Ont. behind Crawford Avenue on Aug. 1, 2024. (Stefanie Masotti/CTV News Windsor)

On Aug. 26, Windsor Fire dispatched three fire trucks, one chief, and between 12-14 firefighters for a report of smoke in the 400 block of Crawford Avenue.

“We don’t know if it's the house is on fire,” said Coste. “We don't know if it's the garage on fire. We don't know if it's a shed on fire.”

Firefighters arrived to find a fire behind the houses on Crawford Avenue at the homeless encampment. Similar fires occurred on a weekly basis, according to the fire department.

“Our resources are being stretched,” said Coste, who admitted he doesn’t have a solution to address mental health, addiction and homelessness across the city. “We're grasping at straws. We're trying to put a Band-Aid here, a Band-Aid here.”

He confirms all agencies are working together to address the issues.

“Windsor police are involved. Bylaw is involved. It's not just a city Windsor thing. It's all over the province,” said Coste.

He is reminding the public of the importance to have working smoke alarms and CO detectors in your home along with an escape plan for your family and if you see a fire, don't put it out.

“Call the authorities. Call the police. Call fire. Will come and take care of it,” he said.