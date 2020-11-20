WINDSOR, ONT. -- The very first reverse, drive-thru Santa Claus Parade in Kingsville is a go.

The Windsor Parade Corporation has put the finishing touches on their “revamped” floats, just in time for Saturday night.

At 6 p.m., after revelers have signed in at Kingsville District High School, they can drive through the parade.

The parade will end at 9 p.m.

It will include floats, musical performances, inflatables and of course Santa and Mrs. Claus.

“Everybody needed something to believe in this year,” says Maggie Durocher with the Parade Corporation. “We want people as they drive by to capture their imagination, to give them something to look at and we wanted to make sure that when they’re looking at it, you know? The bare spots aren’t showing.”

Volunteers revamped each of their floats, according to Durocher, long before the idea was given the green light for Kingsville and Windsor.

The reverse parade idea is new to the region so they have added extra new features to go along with it.