WINDSOR, ONT. -- The COVID-19 pandemic won’t be keeping Santa Claus from coming to town this holiday season.

Windsor city council has approved spending the $20,000 needed for a COVID-safe “reverse” Santa Claus parade requested by the Windsor Parade Corporation.

"Council members and Mayor Dilkens saw the importance that we needed to do something this year for Christmas and, although a reverse drive thru parade is certainly not something that was ever in anybody's vision, it's coming to life," Maggie Durocher of the Windsor Parade Corporation told AM800 news.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit would not permit a traditional parade due to the potential to attract crowds standing close together for a long period of time.

The 2020 Santa Claus Stationary Parade will instead see floats remain in place while viewers drive by in their cars to adhere to physical distancing.

"It takes thinking outside of the box to a whole new level, but I think of the volunteers who have been in the warehouse for months now working on the floats just keeping their eye on the ball and willing to share in our vision of what could be done," Durocher said.

The annual Santa Claus Parade is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 5 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at St. Clair College’s South Windsor campus.

