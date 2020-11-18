WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Town of Tecumseh will still be filled with holiday cheer this season despite the cancellation of its annual celebration.

The Tecumseh Recreation Department is making sure to keep the spirit alive this holiday season with a variety of activities to brighten the holidays.

“With the cancellation of our Christmas in Tecumseh and Santa Parade, we still wanted to help our residents get in the spirit of the holidays,” said Gary McNamara, Mayor of Tecumseh. “Our Recreation Department has planned a number of activities that residents can enjoy while following public health guidelines.”

Residents are invited to join a modified Christmas in Tecumseh with scheduled activities including a virtual visit with Santa, ink painting class, a scavenger hunt, colouring contest, craft classes for adults and kids, and cookie and gingerbread house decorating classes.

The town is also asking residents who light up their properties to add their homes to the Holiday Lights Tour map to inform residents of where to see decorative light displays.

Holiday event start Nov. 20 and run throughout December. Program details including times and registration fees are available on the Town’s Recreation Department website. (www.TecumsehRec.ca)