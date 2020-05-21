WINDSOR, ONT. -- Essex County council received an update on the financial implications to the county during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chief Administrative Officer Robert Masonville presented council with a report on Wednesday.

“You know we're trying to nail Jello to the wall in a sense to try to figure out what the cost of this will be at year-end,” says Masonville.

With EMS, long-term care, road infrastructure, supportive housing and administrative offices that support these programs, Maisonville says they have continued to operate in what can only be described as “challenging times.”

Maisonville says efforts to limit a potential deficit are being reviewed or undertaken. New hires, student and contract position have been either cancelled or delayed.

Administration estimates a deficit of $500,000 to $1-million by the end of the year, but that could be far lower if upper levels of government come through with financial help.

Maisonville says the county is sitting on a substantial reserve as well.

“I think the saving grace for us is the strength in the county’s financial position. We have a strong reserve balance that can support us, we have zero debt. Although I’ve noted in the report that there are mechanisms to have special levies in 2021 should we need it, I don’t think we will,” says Maisonville.

“If we experience a deficit in the two, three $4 million range, we have a rate stabilization reserve that can support that and we will utilize it as appropriate so we don’t see a huge influx of cost for us leading into 2021. At least not at this stage.”