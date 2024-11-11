OHL: Windsor defeats Peterborough at home

Anthony Cristoforo had a goal and assist as the Windsor Spitfires defeated the visiting Peterborough Petes 4-1.

Owen Outwater, Josef Eichler and Ilya Protas also scored for the West Division-leading Spitfires (13-4-1-0), who outshot the Petes 35-20.

Grayden Strohack scored for the Petes (1-13-1-3), who led 1-0 after the first period and were tied 1-1 heading into the third.

While not in the lineup, the game also marked the return of Ethan Belchetz and JC Lemieux, who won gold at the U17 World Championships held in Sarnia. Carter Hicks was also back after returning with a silver medal.