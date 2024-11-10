Alleged drunk driver arrested after passing out in vehicle, holding up traffic: CKPS

One person has been arrested after Chatham-Kent Police Service (CKPS) received multiple complaints about an alleged drunk driver.

Around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, police responded to reports of a driver that was passed out behind the steering wheel of a vehicle.

According to police, while holding up traffic near an intersection in the area of Grande River Line, nearby citizen’s were able to shutoff the suspect’s vehicle and take the keys until officers could arrive.

Police located and arrested a 37-year-old woman at the scene.

The female was held until sober and later released on conditions and a future court date.