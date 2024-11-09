Death confirmed at Ambassador Bridge after hours-long closure

Editor's note: If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts or mental health matters, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 or Canada's Talk Suicide 1-833-456-4566.

More details have been released about a police investigation at the Ambassador Bridge that connects Windsor, Ont. and Detroit, MI.

As confirmed by the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC), the union that represents Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) workers, an employee "took their life" on Saturday at the Ambassador Bridge.

Windsor police posted to social media around 10 a.m. that traffic was being re-routed near the bridge. Just after 3 p.m., police posted again that the bridge had been reopened. No other details were provided.

PSAC Statement

"PSAC and the Customs and Immigration Union are aware of the tragic incident that took place earlier November 9 in Windsor, where a border officer took their life at work. We wish to express our most sincere condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the deceased — our thoughts are with all who are affected by these difficult circumstances.

Incidents such as this one bring to light the challenges public safety personnel may be confronted with throughout their career, and they remind us of the need for a comprehensive mental health support structure and of the importance of taking down barriers to access these services, both in professional and private settings. These tragedies also serve as a reminder of the value of supporting each other in the face of hardship. The death of a member is difficult for all, and we recognize the impact this sad event has on our community — should any member require support, please contact the Employee Assistance Program (EAP) at 1.877.367.0809 (TTY: 1.877.338.0275) for confidential assistance.

Out of respect for the deceased and their family, the union will not be commenting further at this time."

Statement from CBSA

"We are very saddened of the passing today of a CBSA employee working at the Ambassador Bridge.

Our deepest thoughts and sympathies are with the family, friends and colleagues of a respected member of the CBSA community who worked in the Southern Ontario Region. Out of respect for loved ones, no further information will be shared.

As we grieve together, we have met with the team and encouraged employees to seek support from the Employee Assistance Program during this extremely difficult time. This program provides access to confidential advice and support, including a 24/7 helpline."