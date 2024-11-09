Death confirmed at Ambassador Bridge after hours-long closure
Editor's note: If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts or mental health matters, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 or Canada's Talk Suicide 1-833-456-4566.
More details have been released about a police investigation at the Ambassador Bridge that connects Windsor, Ont. and Detroit, MI.
As confirmed by the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC), the union that represents Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) workers, an employee "took their life" on Saturday at the Ambassador Bridge.
Windsor police posted to social media around 10 a.m. that traffic was being re-routed near the bridge. Just after 3 p.m., police posted again that the bridge had been reopened. No other details were provided.
PSAC Statement
"PSAC and the Customs and Immigration Union are aware of the tragic incident that took place earlier November 9 in Windsor, where a border officer took their life at work. We wish to express our most sincere condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the deceased — our thoughts are with all who are affected by these difficult circumstances.
Incidents such as this one bring to light the challenges public safety personnel may be confronted with throughout their career, and they remind us of the need for a comprehensive mental health support structure and of the importance of taking down barriers to access these services, both in professional and private settings. These tragedies also serve as a reminder of the value of supporting each other in the face of hardship. The death of a member is difficult for all, and we recognize the impact this sad event has on our community — should any member require support, please contact the Employee Assistance Program (EAP) at 1.877.367.0809 (TTY: 1.877.338.0275) for confidential assistance.
Out of respect for the deceased and their family, the union will not be commenting further at this time."
Statement from CBSA
"We are very saddened of the passing today of a CBSA employee working at the Ambassador Bridge.
Our deepest thoughts and sympathies are with the family, friends and colleagues of a respected member of the CBSA community who worked in the Southern Ontario Region. Out of respect for loved ones, no further information will be shared.
As we grieve together, we have met with the team and encouraged employees to seek support from the Employee Assistance Program during this extremely difficult time. This program provides access to confidential advice and support, including a 24/7 helpline."
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
1st human case of H5 avian influenza in Canada detected in B.C., officials say
B.C. health officials say they have detected Canada's first-ever case of H5 avian influenza in a human.
Woman killed after truck crashes through Fort McMurray Boston Pizza
A woman is dead after a driver crashed a truck through a Boston Pizza in Fort McMurray late Saturday morning.
After Trump’s win, some women are considering the 4B movement
Women are sharing information on social media about a feminist movement in which straight women refuse to marry, have children, date or have sex with men.
Death confirmed at Ambassador Bridge after hours-long closure
More details have been released about a police investigation at the Ambassador Bridge that connects Windsor, Ont. and Detroit, MI.
Flower delivery leads to arrest for St. Thomas, Ont. resident
St. Thomas police say they arrested a 72-year-old St. Thomas resident after their ex-partner reported receiving flowers and a note left on the porch.
Cornwall, Ont. prepares for potential influx of asylum seekers following U.S. election
As the possibility of mass deportations looms following Donald Trump's re-election on Tuesday, border towns like the City of Cornwall are preparing for a potential influx of asylum seekers.
Here are new guidelines for preventing stroke
The majority of strokes could be prevented, according to new guidelines aimed at helping people and their doctors do just that.
Opinion Was music really better when you were younger? Or is your mind deceiving you?
As I see other generations of music lovers say music was so much better when they were younger, I wondered why. We can’t all be right — or maybe we are? I talked to experts in how music influences our brains to find out.
Actor Tony Todd, known for his role in the movie 'Candyman' and its sequel, dies at 69
Actor Tony Todd, known for his haunting portrayal of a killer in the horror film “Candyman” and roles in many other films and television shows, has died, his longtime manager confirmed. He was 69.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Man charged in connection with two sexual assaults in Waterloo: police
Police say on Nov. 2, two female victims were sexually assaulted by a man in separate incidents.
-
Laurier Golden Hawks triumph over Western Mustangs to claim Yates Cup victory
With University Stadium packed to capacity and an electric atmosphere driving the players, the Golden Hawks delivered an impressive performance, defeating the powerhouse Mustangs and securing their first Yates Cup title since 2016.
-
Police investigating after youth was allegedly sprayed with noxious substance during attempted robbery
Police said officers responded to the area of Christopher Drive and Champlain Boulevard Friday afternoon for a report of a robbery.
London
-
Death confirmed at Ambassador Bridge after hours-long closure
More details have been released about a police investigation at the Ambassador Bridge that connects Windsor, Ont. and Detroit, MI.
-
Special Remembrance Day ceremony in east London focuses on children
One by one, students from elementary schools walked to the centre of Vimy Ridge Park in London, Ont. to lay a wreath at the memorial.
-
Record turnout as Londoners vote for $250,000 worth of neighbourhood projects
The Neighbourhood Decision Making program was launched in 2017 to give Londoners in five areas of the city a chance to submit ideas and earn money to make them come to life.
Barrie
-
Barrie landlord says she was scammed by woman charged with posing as a nurse
A former Barrie landlord says she been scammed by a woman recently charged by provincial police with posing as a nurse after allegedly falsifying her credentials to work in long-term care homes.
-
Heavy police presence in Innisfil as investigation underway
A heavy police presence has been seen in an Innisfil neighbourhood throughout the day.
-
Collingwood housing program to welcome its first residents
Multiple managing partners of Collingwood’s Supportive Rapid Re-Housing Program (SRRP) announced that they will welcome their first residents in the coming weeks.
Northern Ontario
-
Police confirm attempted murder case in Cobalt, Ont., was intimate partner violence
Police say that a 16-year-old was attacked with a sword Nov. 3 in Cobalt, Ont., in a case of intimate partner violence.
-
Here are new guidelines for preventing stroke
The majority of strokes could be prevented, according to new guidelines aimed at helping people and their doctors do just that.
-
Fifth young offender arrested for vandalism at Elliot Lake arena
Police have arrested a 15-year-old in connection with a break-in and $50,000 in damage done to the Centennial Arena in Elliot Lake in September.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Fifth young offender arrested for vandalism at Elliot Lake arena
Police have arrested a 15-year-old in connection with a break-in and $50,000 in damage done to the Centennial Arena in Elliot Lake in September.
-
Northern Ont. mayors call for help with homelessness, addictions and immigration
Mayors of the five largest cities in northern Ontario met in North Bay the last two days to discuss a range of critical issues impacting their cities and the region.
-
Sault council gets feedback on plan to install cameras to enforce speed limits
Residents in the Sault expressed concerns ranging from vandalism to privacy invasions during recent consultations on the city's plan to install automated speed enforcement cameras.
Ottawa
-
Questions raised over texts, emails to city councillors opposing installation of Barrhaven sprung structures
Many Kanata residents are pushing back against the installation of a tent-like structure to house asylum seekers, holding a rally Saturday to oppose the decision.
-
Remembrance Day ceremonies in Ottawa
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at Remembrance Day ceremonies in Ottawa.
-
Cornwall, Ont. prepares for potential influx of asylum seekers following U.S. election
As the possibility of mass deportations looms following Donald Trump's re-election on Tuesday, border towns like the City of Cornwall are preparing for a potential influx of asylum seekers.
Toronto
-
Police officer, man injured during armed confrontation in Hamilton
A police officer and a man have both been injured during an armed confrontation early Saturday evening in Hamilton.
-
Man dead following possible stabbing in Brampton
A man has died following a possible stabbing in Brampton on Saturday.
-
Death confirmed at Ambassador Bridge after hours-long closure
More details have been released about a police investigation at the Ambassador Bridge that connects Windsor, Ont. and Detroit, MI.
Montreal
-
NDG residents say Montreal can't shut down access to park
A battle is brewing between the city and people who live in Montreal’s Notre-Dame-de-Grâce neighbourhood after it tried to shut off access to a popular wooded area.
-
NBA player's family gives Montreal North residents new winter coats
Some 300 Montrealers received an early holiday present on Saturday – a brand new winter jacket, courtesy of an NBA player and his family.
-
Montreal woman grows fresh strawberries year-round from her indoor farm
Montrealer Ophelia Sarakinis grows fresh strawberries year-round in her indoor farm under the name GUSH Farm.
Winnipeg
-
Fans rally in Winnipeg as Blue Bombers take on Roughriders in Western Final
The countdown to the CFL Western Final is on – and fans of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Saskatchewan Roughriders were gearing up for the big game Saturday afternoon.
-
The people behind the pictures: Meet the prolific shutterbugs snapping CTV Skywatch weather photos
Some of the most prolific photographers behind CTV Skywatch Pics of the Day use the medium for fun, therapy, and connection.
-
Manitoba RCMP in Ashern as investigation into toddler's death continues
Manitoba RCMP officers are canvassing an Interlake community this weekend as part of an ongoing homicide investigation.
Edmonton
-
Boy in hospital after stabbing at north Edmonton McDonald's
A boy is in hospital after being stabbed at a McDonald's in Beaumaris on Friday.
-
Woman killed after truck crashes through Fort McMurray Boston Pizza
A woman is dead after a driver crashed a truck through a Boston Pizza in Fort McMurray late Saturday morning.
-
Public should know how much they pay for policing: Reeve
An Alberta municipality says it wants to tell ratepayers how much of their taxes is being spent on policing costs, but Municipal Affairs is taking issue with its disclosure.
Calgary
-
City of Calgary seeking input regarding improvements for busy intersection
On Saturday the City of Calgary held the first of three open houses seeking public input regarding the the intersection and roadways of Sarcee Trail and Bow Trail S.W.
-
Minivan and school bus collide in northeast Calgary intersection, causing bus to hit building
Calgary police are investigating a crash between a minivan and a school bus on Friday.
-
Halkirk 2 wind facility shut down after turbine breaks
The soon-to-be-operational Halkirk 2 wind farm was shut down on Friday after a turbine broke.
Regina
-
Fans rally in Winnipeg as Blue Bombers take on Roughriders in Western Final
The countdown to the CFL Western Final is on – and fans of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Saskatchewan Roughriders were gearing up for the big game Saturday afternoon.
-
Where to watch Regina election results on Wednesday
CTV News Regina will be airing special coverage of Regina’s municipal election on Wednesday evening beginning at 9:30 p.m.
-
Sask. NDP's ChiefCalf officially claims seat in Saskatoon Westview as final election ballots tallied
The final round of ballots from Saskatchewan’s provincial election were tallied on Saturday, and a race that was previously too close to call has officially been declared.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver architect hopes to tackle housing crisis with sought-after modular builds
A Vancouver designer is making waves in the architectural world with an outdoor modular building created to address the city’s unrelenting housing crisis.
-
Jagmeet Singh joins picket line demanding better rights and wages for Kal Tire employees
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has thrown his weight behind a campaign fighting for better work rights for Kal Tire employees, joining a picket line of workers in Burnaby Saturday morning.
-
1st human case of H5 avian influenza in Canada detected in B.C., officials say
B.C. health officials say they have detected Canada's first-ever case of H5 avian influenza in a human.
Vancouver Island
-
1st human case of H5 avian influenza in Canada detected in B.C., officials say
B.C. health officials say they have detected Canada's first-ever case of H5 avian influenza in a human.
-
Talks to resume in B.C. port dispute in bid to end multi-day lockout
Contract negotiations resume today in Vancouver in a labour dispute that has paralyzed container cargo shipping at British Columbia's ports since Monday.
-
Rain, river advisories in effect as latest B.C. storm approaches
Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued a special weather statement for Metro Vancouver, Howe Sound and parts of the Fraser Valley and Sunshine Coast as another storm approaches.
Atlantic
-
11 new cases of measles confirmed in New Brunswick, bringing total cases to 25
New Brunswick health officials are urging residents to get vaccinated after 11 new cases of measles were confirmed in the province.
-
Nova Scotia NDP candidate out after criticism for 'troubling' posts about Israel
Nova Scotia's New Democratic Party says a candidate criticized by the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs for "troubling" and "damaging" social media posts is no longer running for the party in the Nov. 26 general election.
-
Olympian, veteran, first Canadian Indigenous police officer honoured in Belgium
Alex Decoteau didn’t live to see his 30th birthday, but what he accomplished in his 29 years of life was simply remarkable.
N.L.
-
Newfoundland beach blobs are plastic pollution, but source remains unknown: scientist
A Memorial University scientist says the mysterious white blobs washing up on Newfoundland beaches are actually gobs of plastic -- and they need to be cleaned up.
-
Teachers in Newfoundland and Labrador say violence is on the rise, averaging 22 incidents per school day
School staff are being struck more often, students are fighting more frequently, and police are increasingly being called to school grounds, according to data compiled and released this week by the Newfoundland and Labrador Teachers' Association.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador cautioned about growing debt as province touts success
Newfoundland and Labrador's auditor general has issued a warning about the province's financial position as the government announced it would finish the 2024-25 fiscal year with a higher-than-expected deficit.