Remembrance Day in Windsor, Ont.

Windsor's official Remembrance Day ceremony will take place Monday morning.

Representatives of the Windsor Veterans Memorial Services Committee, military representatives, wreath bearers, government officials, and members of the public will attend the Cenotaph at City Hall Square for the outdoor service.

Special guest speakers include His Majesty’s Canadian Ship (HMCS) Hunter Commanding Officer Lt.-Cmdr. Chris Elliott, and Silver Cross Mother Theresa Charbonneau.

Students from Grades 4 to 6 from Immaculate Conception Catholic Elementary School, and from Grades 5 to 6 from Dougall Avenue Public School will present messages of thanks and remembrance to local Veterans, and do a special reading of In Flanders Fields by John McCrae

City of Windsor administrative offices are closed for the day and some services may be altered or delayed due to the holiday.

If you are unable to attend the public ceremony, it will be livestreamed on the CTV News Winsdor website.

Statement from Windsor Veterans Memorial Services Committee

On November 11, as we should every day, we remember those who volunteered, sacrificed, served, fought and died for our freedom. We will never forget them. Once more this year, we welcome everyone to gather to remember. Join us in person or watch the television and online broadcasts. If you are unable to do either, then take a moment of silence at 11 a.m. or visit one of our many city monuments or Veterans sections of your local cemetery. There are many ways to join as a community to honour our heroes. We will remember. We will never forget.

— Paul Lauson, President of Windsor Veterans Memorial Services Committee