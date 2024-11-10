Motorcyclist dies after crash in Kingsville

An individual is dead following a collision involving a motorcycle in the Town of Kingsville.

Just after 1:30 p.m. Saturday, emergency services responded to the report of a single-vehicle collision involving a motorcycle on County Road 34.

The motorcyclist, a 54 year old from Ruthven, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

County Road 34 was closed between County Road 31 and Dolce Avenue for approximately seven hours, but has since been reopened.

Kingsville OPP continue to investigate the collision.