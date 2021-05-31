Advertisement
Three-hour stand-off in Windsor ends in arrest
CTVNewsWindsor.ca Published Monday, May 31, 2021 3:39PM EDT
Windsor police attended an incident in the 3400 block of Cross Street in Windsor, Ont. on Saturday, May 29, 2021. (courtesy OnLocation/Twitter)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- A man was arrested Saturday night following a three-hour standoff in Windsor’s west end.
A large police presence could be seen in the 3400 block of Cross Street after receiving a call around 6 p.m.
Windsor police officers, the K-9 Unit and EMS attended the scene.
Police say the residence was contained just before 9 p.m. when the matter was eventually resolved and a man was arrested.
Officers say there was no threat to public safety and no further information would be provded at this time.
