WINDSOR, ONT. -- A man was arrested Saturday night following a three-hour standoff in Windsor’s west end.

A large police presence could be seen in the 3400 block of Cross Street after receiving a call around 6 p.m.

Windsor police officers, the K-9 Unit and EMS attended the scene.

Police say the residence was contained just before 9 p.m. when the matter was eventually resolved and a man was arrested.

Officers say there was no threat to public safety and no further information would be provded at this time.