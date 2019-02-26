

CTV Windsor





The Windsor Police Service Financial Crimes Branch is reminding the public to be cautious when giving out any personal information over the phone, online, or in person.

People often seek employment by posting resumes online through employment agencies or send them directly to companies who have job postings.

Although the employment websites or companies may be legitimate and may have some safeguards in place, police say fraudsters are acting as legitimate companies in order to access information of the people seeking employment.

This information is then used to contact job seekers and begin the scamming process.

CTV Windsor has learned a number of local residents applied for a job at the Lumberjack Restaurant, only to learn the job posting was a fake.

"We had people walking in here to apply for jobs that we didn't have, saying they saw them on Indeed,” says manager Rose McCann. "We do not have an Indeed account. We never have had. We don't do our hiring that way at all."

McCann tells CTV Windsor the ad was quietly removed, only for another job posting for the Lumberjack to appear days later.

McCann admits they are concerned about their reputation.

“The Lumberjack has been here for 39 years. It's a trusted business so if you're using my name to go for personal information, people are applying, trusting my business," adds McCann.

The Windsor Police Service confirms it has received complaints from persons who are contacted by what appear to be legitimate companies and are being offered job opportunities.

The complainants are then sent a cheque and told it is part of their wage for accepting the position.

They are directed to deposit the cheque and then send a portion of the money back to the employer.

The fraudsters may say the money is for equipment, software, services, or even an overpayment of wages. Once the money is sent, the cheque will eventually bounce and the person who sent the transfer will be out that sum of money.

Police say legitimate companies do not generally ask for any money to be sent or send money prior to any work being completed. If it seems too good to be true then it probably is.

McCann tells CTV Windsor Indeed has said the account posting job ads under the Lumberjack Restaurant has been banned, but she fears another account may do the same thing.

She adds they will never post a job opening on a website.

For information on many common scams visit the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre's website:

http://www.antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca/fraud-escroquerie/index-eng.htm

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4330, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.