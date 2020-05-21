WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says there are 21 new cases of COVID-19 in the region as the total reaches 826.

There are no additional deaths and 465 people have recovered.

The health unit released the latest numbers on Thursday morning.

Windsor-Essex medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed says 13 of the new cases are in migrant workers and eight are in the community.

“We are working with them to highlight who else might be at risk,” says Ahmed.

The employers need to be vigilant in ensuring the safety of the workers.

“There are all these measures in place, we just need to make sure these are being implemented,” says Ahmed.

He says the migrant worker cases are from at least two workplaces. They were a contact of a confirmed case.

“We have been testing more people whenever we come across these cases,” says Ahmed.

Overall, 14,728 people have been tested in Windsor-Essex, with 956 results pending.

There are 13 long-term care facilities in the region still experiencing outbreaks.

In Chatham-Kent, 138 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent.