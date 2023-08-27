EF0 tornado confirmed in Windsor, Ont.: Northern Tornadoes Project

The Northern Tornadoes Project has confirmed an EF0 tornado struck Windsor on Aug. 24 as a violent storm tore through the region.

According to the Northern Tornadoes Project (NTP), a research group out of London, Ont.’s Western University, confirmed an EF0 tornado impacted the west end of Windsor at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 24. The confirmation was done by utilizing NTP ground/drone surveys and radar imagery.

A drone image shows tree and roof damage on Northway Avenue in Windsor, Ont. following a tornado on Aug. 24, 2023. (Source: Northern Tornadoes Project)

Researchers said the tornado had estimated maximum wind speeds of 125 km/h, a track length of 11.6 km and a maximum width of 470 m. With this data, the tornado has been classified as an EF0, or the lowest ranking on the Enhanced Fujita Scale.

According to the radar, the tornado remained on the ground for only 10 minutes, but its track length of 11.6 km gives it a speed of nearly 80 km/h.

A ground survey conducted by the NTP found a narrow path of damage which included “numerous” downed trees and branches, shingles torn off the roofs of multiple homes and damaged fences.

A drone image shows multiple trees uprooted along damage path in Windsor, Ont. following an EF0 tornado on Aug. 24, 2023. (Source: Northern Tornadoes Project)Violent storms struck the region on Aug. 23 and 24, causing flooding in Harrow, an EF0 downburst in Chatham, a funnel cloud over LaSalle, extensive power outages, and damage to homes and fallen trees across the region.

In Glencoe, the Aug. 24 system caused severe flooding that washed away part of Dundonald Road, killing one person.

— With files from CTV News London’s Sean Irvine

A map shows locations where photos were taken from the ground along the 11.6 km damage path of a tornado in Windsor, Ont. on Aug. 24, 2023. (Source Northern Tornadoes Project)