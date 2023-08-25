'Are you ok?': Windsor couple didn’t realize tree fell on house until neighbour calls

For the second straight day, a powerful storm ripped through Windsor-Essex, leaving downed trees and power lines in its wake.

Environment Canada had issued a tornado warning for the region on Thursday night, which also endured heavy rainfall and flooding from a storm on Wednesday.

Residents in south Windsor reported several uprooted trees.

IN PICTURES: Damage after powerful storm

One couple had a tree fall on their house.

“Didn’t even know the tree fall on the house. It didn’t make any noise, obviously the wind and rain we heard,” says Mike Steiner. “But our neighbours across the street called and said are you ok?” Mike Steiner was shocked to learn a tree fell on his house while they were inside during a storm in Windsor, Ont., on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. (Bob Bellacicco/CTV News Windsor)

He says there was damage to the roof and the front eavestrough, he says otherwise they are fine.

There were also uprooted evergreens near Dresden Place and Regent in Tecumseh.

Northern Tornadoes Project tells CTV News they are currently scouring their sources to determine if/where a team may be needed.

There were unconfirmed reports of a funnel cloud being spotted near LaSalle.

Power is slowly being restored after several outages. One resident in west Windsor says a tree fell on some hydro wires and were dangling on the street.

Windsor crews respond to numerous tree calls due to storm

City of Windsor Forestry crews and 311 representatives say they are are very busy with calls related to tree damage from last night’s storm.

A steady stream of calls are coming in to the 311 Customer Contact Centre asking for Forestry support. The significant call volume could mean increased wait time for callers, so the 311 Mobile App or 311 Online (choose “Storm-Related Tree Concern”) are also options.

Forestry says they are prioritizing calls by tackling any broken limbs or downed trees posing danger or affecting right-of-ways, and once those initial calls are addressed, the longer process of getting to non-emergency calls will take place.

Windsor Fire and Rescue Services reminds you to avoid downed power lines and be vigilant when walking and avoid walking under overhead tree limbs if possible. Natural areas where tree coverage is substantial should be avoided.

ENWIN crews are busy restoring power where there are outages, and city operations staff are working on returning traffic signals to regular function.

Drivers are reminded if you come upon a flashing red or non-functioning traffic light, treat it as a four-way stop and proceed with caution when clear. Drivers are reminded to pay close attention, as many mast arms for the signals are turned and there may be conflicting signals visible.