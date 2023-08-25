Power restoration continues for those affected by Thursday’s storms

Due to severe storms across southern Ontario, ENWIN Utilities Ltd. (ENWIN) experienced multiple electrical outages, affecting customers across the service area.

At the peak of the outages, approximately 20,000 customers were without power. As of 10 a.m. Friday morning, the number had been reduced to 1,000 customers.

As of 5 p.m. Friday afternoon, fewer than 600 customers remained without power.

ENWIN says crews will continue to work throughout the night to ensure all power is restored.

Estimated time of restoration for those still without power is before 5 p.m. Saturday.