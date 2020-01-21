The Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association is pulling its funding for the Canada Day and Santa Claus parades.

DWBIA vice chair Pat Papadeas says the consensus was to support other ventures which would benefit members.

“We all love a good parade, but what we need to focus on is cleaning up the downtown, making sure we reduce vacancies in the downtown that we continue with safe and clean programs,” says Papadeas.

Papadeas says the DWBIA will no longer financially support the parades, which cost the membership $40,000 a year.

She says if another sponsor steps-up, her group will continue to welcome the parades.

She says the decision was strictly financial, as association members want to go in a different direction.