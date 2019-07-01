

CTV Windsor





It was a hot one for Canada's 152nd birthday, but that didn't keep thousands from lining Ouellette Ave. for Windsor's annual Canada Day Parade Monday.

Spectators enjoyed more than 50 floats and various entertainers, with many huddling together in the shade on a blistering day.

Erin Livingston brought her three-year-old paternal-twins Ellie and Charlie. The Walkerville resident is glad they're getting to an age where she can take them out on the town.

"I just wanted to expose them to what's going on in the community, and being that it's our first Canada Day Parade [together] that I can actually enjoy, I just wanted to bring them out to see it and enjoy the festivities," she says.

Lisa Scobie and her family showed up a little too late to snag some shade, but she says it's still a good time.

"It's a great thing to do on a family day. I mean, I did it when I was really young. We used to come every year until I became a teenager," says Scobie.

Scobie's daughter Sarah was part of the show in a few parade floats over the years. The 12 year old says, knowing how much work goes into the day, makes her appreciate it more.

"You get to see everybody walk in the parade that worked up to this, probably coming like two hours before to get it all ready," she says. "It's really cool seeing the marching band and everything because they worked so hard on everything that they had to do."

The parade wrapped at Festival Plaza for the singing of Oh'Canada, cake, and live entertainment.