WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent OPP say a 28-year-old man has died after a vehicle and tractor trailer collided on Highway 401.

Police responded to the two-vehicle collision in the eastbound lanes of the 401, east of Bloomfield Road around 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

Officers say the lone occupant driver of the passenger vehicle, James Baillie, 28, of West Perth, Ont. was transported to hospital, but has since died from injuries sustained in the crash.

The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured.

The eastbound lanes of Highway 401 between Bloomfield Road and Communications Road were closed for about five hours as the OPP's Technical Collision Investigators (TCI) completed the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this collision is asked to contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or the Chatham-Kent detachment at (519) 352-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222 - 8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.helpsolvecrime.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.