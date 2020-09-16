WINDSOR, ONT. -- A driver has been sent to hospital with life threatening injuries after a passenger vehicle and tractor trailer collided on Highway 401 in Chatham, OPP are investigating.

Police say the collision occurred in the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 between Bloomfield Road and Communications Road.

A tractor trailer and passenger motor vehicle collided around 3 p.m. sending the lone occupant driver of the vehicle to hospital with life-threatening injuries, police say. The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured.

The eastbound lanes of the 401 between in the area were closed for more than three hours as the OPP’s Technical Collison Investigators completed their investigation. The lanes have since reopened.

Police say ore information will be released as it becomes available.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the collision to contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or the Chatham-Kent detachment at (519) 352-1122. To remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222 - 8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.helpsolvecrime.com.