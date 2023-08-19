Daytime shooting in Walkerville, Windsor man loses $75K in scam, Stellantis employees offered termination packages: Top Windsor stories this week
A Windsor man is devastated after losing $75,000 in a scam, one person has died after an apartment fire, police are searching for two suspects after a man was shot in Walkerville, Stellantis workers are offered a voluntary termination package, and a man was found on a sidewalk suffering from severe head injuries.
Here’s a look at the top stories on ctvnewswindsor.ca this week.
'Decimated': Windsor man says he lost $75,000 in online trading scam
Domenico Squillaro he says he's sharing his story in hopes of preventing others from losing their dignity in a scam in Windsor, Ont., on Aug. 18, 2023. (Stefanie Masotti/CTV News Windsor)
“Decimated” is how a Windsor man describes his life after he said he was manipulated by scammers.
Domenico Squillaro is sharing his story in hopes of preventing others from losing their dignity as well.
"I have to watch the gas in my car. I have to watch what's in my fridge," said Squillaro.
Embarrassed and ashamed, Squillaro said he is a victim of a scam that has now left him $75,000 in debt.
Fatal fire under investigation on Pillette Road
Firefighters were called to the 200 Block of Pillette Road near Riverside Drive on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. (Bob Bellacicco/CTV News Windsor)The Ontario Fire Marshal is investigating a fatal apartment fire in east Windsor.
Crews were called to the 200 Block of Pillette Road near Riverside Drive on Thursday around 8 a.m. A WFRS investigator and Windsor police are also on scene.
Chief fire prevention officer Mike Coste says they conducted a fire attack and the blaze was put out quickly.
“In the process of doing a primary search, they did find a deceased individual in the building,” says Coste.
Two suspects sought after daytime shooting in Walkerville
Windsor police officers are conducting an investigation in the 900 block of Pierre Avenue in Windsor, Ont., on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023. (Rich Garton/CTV News Windsor)Windsor police are searching for two suspects after a man was discovered with multiple gunshot wounds in Walkerville on Tuesday afternoon.
According to the Windsor Police Service, at approximately 1:20 p.m. on Tuesday officers responded to a call about a shooting in the area of Pierre Avenue and Niagara Street.
Upon arrival, officers discovered a 33-year-old man suffering from several gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.
Voluntary Termination of Employment Plan offered to Stellantis workers
Windsor Assembly Plant employees are back on the job in Windsor, Ont. Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. (Bob Bellacicco / CTV Windsor)Stellantis is offering voluntary termination packages to employees at Windsor Assembly.
The one-time offer is only presented to hourly employees with the exception of skilled trades.
The payments, which range from $25,000 to $60,000 vary depending on the number of years worked.
Man with head injuries found in west Windsor
(Source: Windsor Police Service)Windsor police are looking for the public’s help after a man was found on a city sidewalk with severe injuries.
According to police, around 9:30 a.m. on Sunday officers found a 43-year-old man with head injuries in the area of Randolph Avenue and Union Street with head injuries.
Police said the victim was taken to hospital where he remains in stable condition.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Okanagan fire fight turns corner, fire chiefs say
Fire chiefs say the battle against devastating wildfires that have been rampaging around Lake Okanagan, B.C., have turned a corner. Jason Brolund says 'things are finally looking better,' with an army of 500 firefighters engaged in a battle that is now in a new phase.
NASA mapping data shows extent of wildfires across Canada
Mapping data from NASA shows the extent of wildfires raging across Canada as the Northwest Territories and British Columbia remain under a state of emergency.
Travel ban in parts of B.C. disrupting tourism as raging wildfires burn
The central Okanagan is facing weeks without tourism during its peak season after British Columbia's premier imposed bans on travel to wildfire zones.
How airlines cope with price surge during disasters
Canadians vented their frustration against airlines on social media last week after prices of commercial flights out of Yellowknife soared up to 10-fold above normal just as residents were ordered to evacuate due to raging wildfires.
Wildfire on Spain's popular tourist island of Tenerife was started deliberately, official says
Canary Islands regional President Fernando Clavijo said Sunday that police have confirmed that a wildfire raging on the Spanish tourist island of Tenerife was started deliberately.
Tropical Storm Hilary makes landfall in northern Mexico as it heads for U.S. with life-threatening flooding, rain and damaging winds
Tropical Storm Hilary made landfall in Mexico late Sunday morning over the northern Baja California Peninsula, according to the National Hurricane Center, which warned of 'catastrophic and life-threatening flooding.'
Price matching is like a game in Canada. Here's how to play
Costly groceries are forcing some to take extra time to price match and use coupons. Here's how they do it.
Firefighters take stock of N.W.T. fires as cooler, wet weather expected to end
Firefighters trying to keep wildfires at bay from the city of Yellowknife were planning to take stock of the situation this morning after cooler, damp weather gave them a break Saturday.
Russia's Luna-25 spacecraft crashes into the moon, ending its bid to reach the lunar south pole
Russia's robot lander the Luna-25 spacecraft crashed into the moon after it had spun into uncontrolled orbit, the country's space agency Roscosmos reported on Sunday.
Kitchener
-
Driver struck while trying to secure appliance onto pickup truck
A 54-year-old man was taken to hospital Friday following a collision on the shoulder of a Woolwich Township road.
-
‘My journey’s been tough’: Kitchener entrepreneur supporting survivors of domestic violence through thrifting
It’s been more than four years since Amanda Kroetsch left her abusive relationship in British Columbia. "My journey's been tough and I had to learn. My drivers licence was taken away and I went to driver's rehab,” said Kroetsch. “I had to learn how to do a lot of things again."
-
Health officials urge residents to get booster shot before the fall season
With fall right around the corner, health officials are reminding the public to get a booster shot when they become available. They say early signs show COVID-19 and other respiratory infections are trending up.
London
-
One deceased, two sent to hospital after collision: Middlesex OPP
One person has died and two others were sent to hospital with serious injuries after a pickup truck and a passenger vehicle collided at a Middlesex Centre intersection on Saturday night.
-
London, Ont. Ford Fest event cancelled
Citing MuslimFest that is also scheduled to take place in London on Sunday, Ontario’s premier has cancelled this weekend’s planned barbecue.
-
London, Ont.’s Chase Brown scores first NFL touchdown in pre-season game
It was an exciting moment for one of London’s Brown brothers as he scored his first touchdown since being drafted in pre-season action against Atlanta.
Barrie
-
Crash closes part of Highway 118 West in Bracebridge
A serious collision in Bracebridge has shut down a section of Highway 118 West.
-
Bridge work to close parts of HWY. 400 overnight in Barrie
Motorists will experience a detour during their commute on Saturday night as The Ministry of Transportation (MTO) plans to close the northbound and southbound lanes of Highway 400.
-
Barrie residents honour soldiers from Dieppe Raid on 81st anniversary
Barrie residents are remembering their parents who served in WWII on the 81st anniversary of the Dieppe Raid.
Northern Ontario
-
Price matching is like a game in Canada. Here's how to play
Costly groceries are forcing some to take extra time to price match and use coupons. Here's how they do it.
-
Two Ont. men fined $3K each for illegally shot moose calf
Two men, one from Sudbury and another from southern Ontario, are facing stiff penalties after pleading guilty to a hunting scheme involving an illegally killed moose calf last fall.
-
NASA mapping data shows extent of wildfires across Canada
Mapping data from NASA shows the extent of wildfires raging across Canada as the Northwest Territories and British Columbia remain under a state of emergency.
Ottawa
-
Police appeal for security video footage as investigation continues into fatal Ottawa shooting
Ottawa police are asking all residents and businesses in the rural southeast end of Ottawa to check their security cameras for any suspicious activity, as the investigation continues into a fatal shooting early Saturday morning.
-
Driver stopped speeding 157 km/h on Hwy. 416 arrested for impaired driving, OPP says
A Grenville OPP officer stopped a vehicle travelling 157 km/h on Highway 416 early Sunday morning. The speed limit on the highway is 100 km/h.
-
All eyes on the O-Train and a councillor looks to scrap the Vacant Unit Tax: 5 stories to watch this week
The O-Train continues to roll with single-car service, Council returns after the summer break and a councillor looks to scrap the Vacant Unit Tax. CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at five stories to watch this week.
Toronto
-
Man in his 30s dead following 4-vehicle crash in Mississauga
A man in his 30s has died following a four-vehicle crash in Mississauga.
-
Police arrest suspect in homicide of man who was violently attacked in Moss Park
A suspect has been arrested in connection with the homicide of a 54-year-old man who was violently assaulted in Moss Park earlier this week.
-
The rudest and most polite cities in Canada are both in Ontario
The rudest and most polite city in Canada are both located in Ontario, according to an unofficial survey.
Montreal
-
Montreal-area man charged with first-degree murder of his wife
The man charged with the first-degree murder of a woman found near Drummondville, Que. on Saturday was her husband, CTV News has learned.
-
Women's World Cup: Devoted fans in Montreal rise at the crack of dawn
A group of soccer fans gathered bright and early in southwest Montreal Sunday to watch England and Spain go head to head in the Women's World Cup. With kick-off at 6 a.m., the Burgundy Lion pub opened its doors way ahead of schedule, welcoming roughly 50 people to watch the game.
-
Convoy protest against Bill 96 rolls through West Island
For the second time this summer, a group of caravan protesters rolled through Montreal’s West Island to denounce Quebec's French language law, Bill 96.
Atlantic
-
Chester Race Week sees most competitors in a decade
Mahone Bay had 125 boats spread out across the water to compete in a number of race courses for the annual Chester Race Week.
-
Dominion Park celebrates grand re-opening in Saint John
Phase 1 of the park’s enhancements included a new canteen, change rooms, and a sunset plaza with seating and sun protection.
-
$10k reward offered for information to help find Fredericton woman missing for 2 years
A $10,000 dollar reward is being offered for information that helps in finding a Fredericton woman who has been missing for two years now.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg man made multiple Molotov cocktails: Police
A Winnipeg man is behind bars after being caught making Molotov cocktails last week.
-
Man inspired by Terry Fox finishes cross-Canada run in Port Coquitlam
For the past 160 days, Jackson Charron-Okerlund has been walking and running across the country to raise funds for cancer research.
-
Yellowknife wildfire evacuees arrive in Manitoba
Evacuees from the Northwest Territories have begun arriving in Winnipeg as their northern homes remain under a state of emergency.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Okanagan fire fight turns corner, fire chiefs say
Fire chiefs say the battle against devastating wildfires that have been rampaging around Lake Okanagan, B.C., have turned a corner. Jason Brolund says 'things are finally looking better,' with an army of 500 firefighters engaged in a battle that is now in a new phase.
-
Rain providing 'limited' relief as weather could worsen N.W.T. wildfires in the next week
Officials in the Northwest Territories say recent rainfall has provided some relief against wildfires in the area, however high temperatures and strong winds forecasted for next week could worsen the blaze.
-
Brooks Bandits sweep through Europe to win U20 Super Challenge
Brooks built a 4-0 lead in the first period, then withstood a furious second-period comeback by France to prevail 8-3 in the title match at the U20 Super Challenge in Karlstad, Sweden Sunday.
Edmonton
-
Rain providing 'limited' relief as weather could worsen N.W.T. wildfires in the next week
Officials in the Northwest Territories say recent rainfall has provided some relief against wildfires in the area, however high temperatures and strong winds forecasted for next week could worsen the blaze.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Okanagan fire fight turns corner, fire chiefs say
Fire chiefs say the battle against devastating wildfires that have been rampaging around Lake Okanagan, B.C., have turned a corner. Jason Brolund says 'things are finally looking better,' with an army of 500 firefighters engaged in a battle that is now in a new phase.
-
11 injured at Eritrean event protested all day in Edmonton
About a dozen people were hurt at an Eritrean-themed event in Edmonton on Saturday during a clash with a group who said they were protesting the Eritrean government.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Okanagan fire fight turns corner, fire chiefs say
Fire chiefs say the battle against devastating wildfires that have been rampaging around Lake Okanagan, B.C., have turned a corner. Jason Brolund says 'things are finally looking better,' with an army of 500 firefighters engaged in a battle that is now in a new phase.
-
B.C. government introducing travel restrictions to free up accommodations for evacuees
The B.C. government is using the extraordinary powers granted to it under its state of emergency declaration to implement a restriction on tourism-related travel to areas affected by wildfires.
-
Okanagan communities coming together to help neighbours in need
Volunteers and local organizations in B.C.'s Okanagan region are stepping up to support in any way they can.