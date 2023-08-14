Man with head injuries found in west Windsor

Windsor police are looking for the public’s help after a man was found on a city sidewalk with severe injuries.

According to police, around 9:30 a.m. on Sunday officers found a 43-year-old man with head injuries in the area of Randolph Avenue and Union Street with head injuries.

Police said the victim was taken to hospital where he remains in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call Windsor police at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830 or contact CrimeStoppers anonymously.