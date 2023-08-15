Voluntary Termination of Employment Plan offered to Stellantis workers

Windsor Assembly Plant employees are back on the job in Windsor, Ont. Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. (Bob Bellacicco / CTV Windsor) Windsor Assembly Plant employees are back on the job in Windsor, Ont. Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. (Bob Bellacicco / CTV Windsor)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver