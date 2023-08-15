Voluntary Termination of Employment Plan offered to Stellantis workers

Stellantis is offering voluntary termination packages to employees at Windsor Assembly.

The one-time offer is only presented to hourly employees with the exception of skilled trades.

The payments, which range from $25,000 to $60,000 vary depending on the number of years worked.

Dave Cassidy, president of Unifor Local 444 says employees will be walking off the job by the end of the month with cash only, no benefits.

Applications must be received by no later than Aug. 24, 2023 with separations occurring no later than Aug. 31, 2023.