'Decimated': Windsor man says he lost $75,000 in online trading scam

Domenico Squillaro he says he's sharing his story in hopes of preventing others from losing their dignity in a scam in Windsor, Ont., on Aug. 18, 2023. (Stefanie Masotti/CTV News Windsor) Domenico Squillaro he says he's sharing his story in hopes of preventing others from losing their dignity in a scam in Windsor, Ont., on Aug. 18, 2023. (Stefanie Masotti/CTV News Windsor)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver