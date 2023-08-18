'Decimated': Windsor man says he lost $75,000 in online trading scam

News -

Decimated is how a Windsor man describes his life after he says he was manipulated by scammers.

Domenico Squillaro he says he's sharing his story in hopes of preventing others from losing their dignity as well.

"I have to watch the gas in my car. I have to watch what's in my fridge," says Squillaro.

Embarrassed and ashamed, Squillaro says he is a victim of a scam that has now left him $75,000 in debt.

"Does it look like I have the word sucker on my forehead?” says Squillaro.

He tells CTV News in May, he received a phone call from a so-called investment firm called Onspotcap.com

"He said are you interested in making money. I said yes. He said I work for onspotcap.com and we have excellent financial advisors that can meet your needs and get you moving," he says.

A few days later he received a call from a man who identified himself as David Lewis Hill.

After several over-the-phone conversation with Lewis, Squillaro agreed to invest.

But he says he wanted to do his research first.

He says he found this website on google, which identifies Hill as a financial professional with 28 years of experience.

Hill also provided a photo of his passport to assure Squillaro he was legitimate.

"He said first off let's download an app called Anydesk and it will give me access to your trading account but we need some seed money," says Squillaro.

He followed through and over time he claims his initial investment of $1300 grew to $10,000 in less than a month.

Hill then suggested a larger investment.

"I said hey, I earned $10,000 already put that in my bank account first and then we will take it from there,” says Squillaro.

However, after several months, he still hadn't seen the cash.

But then he noticed another problem.

"My line of credit was decimated. They've used every penny of my line of credit. My CIBC Visa was now $15,000 in debt. Everything was swallowed up,” says Squillaro.

Squillaro says CIBC should have done more to protect him.

"CIBC say they have voice prints that I called them and guess what, I didn't call them. I'm assuming there's some type of artificial intelligence where they can now duplicate your voice," says Squillaro.

CIBC sent a statement to CTV News:

“Protecting clients from fraud is a clear priority for our team and we have sophisticated layers of security and monitoring that work effectively to help prevent unauthorized transactions. Our voice authentication system detects and guards against impersonation and there is no evidence of compromise in this case. Clients have a role to play in recognizing fraud and protecting themselves against it, including keeping personal or banking information safe and secure, and not sharing it with anyone. More information about how to spot and stay safe from scams is available on our website and the Canadian Bankers Association site.”

Squillaro says he confronted Hill.

"No response. Gone. Disappeared. Onspotcap.com is gone too.”

Windsor police confirm Squillaro filed a report and that an investigator has been assigned to the case. As of now, the investigation is ongoing.

"What I'm dealing with is hell," says Squillaro.

On Spot BNK is listed on an investment caution list issued by the Alberta's Securities Commission.

Squillaro is warning the public, even if you think you can't be manipulated, it can happen.

"Your life might self-destruct before you know it," he says.

CTV Windsor has made multiple unsuccessful attempts to contact On Spot Cap and the man calling himself David Lewis Hill.