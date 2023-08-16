Two suspects sought after daytime shooting in Walkerville

Windsor police are searching for two suspects after a man was discovered with multiple gunshot wounds in Walkerville on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Windsor Police Service, at approximately 1:20 p.m. on Tuesday officers responded to a call about a shooting in the area of Pierre Avenue and Niagara Street.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a 33-year-old man suffering from several gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The Major Crimes Unit has since identified two suspects involved in the investigation.

The first suspect is described as a white male with short dark hair. At the time of the shooting, he was wearing a black hooded sweater with large white lettering across the chest, grey pants with a black stripe halfway down each of the legs, and white, black and red athletic shoes.

Windsor police officers are conducting an investigation in the 900 block of Pierre Avenue in Windsor, Ont., on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023. (Rich Garton/CTV News Windsor)

The second suspect is described as a white male with a beard. At the time of the shooting, he was wearing a dark baseball cap with a white logo on the front, a black hooded sweater with a large Nike logo on the front, green knee-length shorts, and white athletic shoes.

Investigators ask anyone who lives in the immediate vicinity of the incident to review their dashcam or surveillance video for evidence.

Anyone with information or video is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS).