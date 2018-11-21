

CTV Windsor





The City of Windsor is calling for applications and nominations for the city’s next Poet Laureate, as well as the city’s first Youth Poet Laureate.

The city says the Poet Laureate Program is a vital piece of the local creative community.

Since 2011, the program has promoted poetry to a wide audience, while strengthening the public’s relationship to literature.

The program celebrates poetry, writing, and the contribution of poets to the cultural life of our diverse community.

The city’s current Poet Laureate, Marty Gervais will reach the end of his term along with the current Windsor city council.

In recognition of his tenure in the role, and to honour his contributions to the development of the program, city council recently appointed Gervais as the Poet Laureate Emeritus for Windsor.

He will continue to be recognized as an ambassador for the literary arts in Windsor.

Interested individuals may apply or be nominated to be considered for either available role.

The Poet Laureate position will serve to honour a Windsor poet aged 25 years and older, while the Youth Poet Laureate position will serve to honour a Windsor poet aged 14 to 24 years.

Full details on eligibility requirements and the application process, including required submission form, selection criteria, role responsibilities, honorariums, term lengths and more can be found in the Program Guidelines, which are available online at citywindsor.ca.

The deadline to apply or be nominated is Tuesday, January 8, 2019.