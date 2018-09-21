

CTV Windsor





Windsor-Tecumseh MPP Percy Hatfield has re-introduced his poet laureate legislation.

The bill, to create the position of Ontario’s first poet laureate, passed first reading with unanimous consent Thursday afternoon.

The act names the position after Ontario artist, musician and activist Gord Downie, the late frontman of the Tragically Hip. He died last October from a rare form of brain cancer at the age of 53.

"Gord Downie was a poet, a singer and advocate for Indigenous issues,” Hatfield said. “Our country celebrated with the Tragically Hip knowing it was his last tour when he fell ill last year. It’s only fitting that we dedicate an Ontario Poet Laureate in his name. It’s also imperative to ensure that our country’s art and artists are well-preserved in our cultural fabric and remembered and celebrated accordingly."

This is the third time Hatfield, a New Democrat MPP, has introduced the legislation.

Earlier this year, the bill reached second reading but the legislature was dissolved for the election.

The role of poet laureate would include writing poetry, occasionally for use in the legislature if called upon by the speaker or the lieutenant governor.

The role also includes visiting schools, presenting or arranging poetry readings, and assisting with writing workshops or other activities. The poet laureate would also advise the legislative library regarding its collection and acquisitions.