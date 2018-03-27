

CTV Windsor





City council has approved a more comprehensive poet laureate program to include more representation.

To mark the occasion, Marty Gervais, the city’s first poet laureate – addressed council by reciting the poem “The Road We Take.”

Gervais will now shift into the role of poet laureate emeritus, which receives a $500 stipend from the city.

Applications are now being taken for the other two positions, which will include a youth poet.

Council wants to have them in place in time for the next term of council which begins at the end of 2018.

“It does have a role in the community, it’s a very unique role,” said Mayor Drew Dilkens. “It’s a very interesting role and it has the chance to attract that creative class to the community which is something we’re very interested in.”