Poet laureate program expanding in Windsor
Marty Gervais at Windsor city council, March 27, 2018. (Rich Garton / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Tuesday, March 27, 2018 12:37PM EDT
City council has approved a more comprehensive poet laureate program to include more representation.
To mark the occasion, Marty Gervais, the city’s first poet laureate – addressed council by reciting the poem “The Road We Take.”
Gervais will now shift into the role of poet laureate emeritus, which receives a $500 stipend from the city.
Applications are now being taken for the other two positions, which will include a youth poet.
Council wants to have them in place in time for the next term of council which begins at the end of 2018.
“It does have a role in the community, it’s a very unique role,” said Mayor Drew Dilkens. “It’s a very interesting role and it has the chance to attract that creative class to the community which is something we’re very interested in.”