

CTV Windsor





The next phase of upgrades to Jackson Park has been released.

The main parking lot is almost doubling in size.

The work is scheduled to begin on July 2.

Along with increasing the parking lot from 45 spaces to almost 100, the washrooms are being replaced.

New sanitary, storm and water supply services will be added.

This means the parking lot off Tecumseh Road will be closed until October.

The park will still be accessible by pedestrians.