

CTV Windsor





A Windsor man who was at the centre of protests and a police investigation into child luring has pleaded guilty.

Ryan Jessop entered a guilty plea in provincial court on Tuesday to a charge of telecommunication with a person believed to be under 16 years of age for specific criminal offences.

A charge of making sexually explicit material to a person under or believed under 16 years for specific criminal offences was dropped.

Jessop was charged Aug. 8, 2017, after a woman showed police a video created by a third party of a man posing as a 13-year-old girl, who began an online conversation with another man in his 40's.

The messages became sexual in nature, and explicit images were sent.

The two agreed to meet in a public place and the video concluded with the man posing as the 13-year-old girl confronting Jessop about his intentions.

Jessop was sentenced to 10 months in jail. He is also prohibited from owning weapons for 10 years, was handed a two-year probation and his name will remain on the sex offender registry for 20 years.

Jessop must also pay a $200 surcharge.