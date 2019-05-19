

Improvements are set to begin on two facilities at Jackson Park following the long weekend.

Construction crews will be at the park on Tuesday to begin demolition and replacement of the two washrooms located along the entrance to the Queen Elizabeth II Sunken Gardens.

The buildings will be fenced off, and some adjacent parking spaces will be taken up, but the majority of parking will still be available to the public, the City of Windsor says.

The central pedestrian entrance to the sunken gardens at the parking lot will remain open.

The pedestrian entrances on the north, south and west sides of the sunken garden will remain open throughout construction as well.

The construction of the washroom/maintenance buildings will be completed by mid August and will be immediately followed by the reconstruction of the main parking lot, off Tecumseh Road.

The parking lot will be completed by mid October, the city says.