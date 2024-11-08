WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Suspect wanted in connection to break-in and fraud investigation

    Source: Windsor police/X. Source: Windsor police/X.
    Share

    Windsor police are looking for a suspect wanted in connection to a residential break-in and fraud investigation.

    On Monday, police were called to a home in the 1400 block of Curry Avenue.

    Officers said an unknown suspect broke into the home and stole the resident’s wallet, which had both debit and credit cards inside.

    The cards were allegedly used at stores in the 300 block of Mill Street and the 800 block of Campbell Avenue. At one of the stores, the suspect was seen on surveillance video trying to use one of the reportedly stolen debit cards.

    The suspect is described as a 40 to 50-year-old white man with a moustache. He was last seen wearing a black Air Jordan baseball hat, a grey sweatshirt and glasses.

    If you have any information or recognize the suspect, you are asked to contact the Windsor Police Service Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700 extension 4350.

    Crime Stoppers can also be reached at 519-258-8477 or online.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Israeli soccer fans were attacked in Amsterdam. The violence was condemned as antisemitic

    Israeli fans were assaulted after a soccer game in Amsterdam by hordes of young people apparently riled up by calls on social media to target Jewish people, Dutch authorities said Friday. Five people were treated at hospitals and dozens were arrested after the attacks, which were condemned as antisemitic by authorities in Amsterdam, Israel and across Europe.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News