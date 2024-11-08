Suspect wanted in connection to break-in and fraud investigation

Windsor police are looking for a suspect wanted in connection to a residential break-in and fraud investigation.

On Monday, police were called to a home in the 1400 block of Curry Avenue.

Officers said an unknown suspect broke into the home and stole the resident’s wallet, which had both debit and credit cards inside.

The cards were allegedly used at stores in the 300 block of Mill Street and the 800 block of Campbell Avenue. At one of the stores, the suspect was seen on surveillance video trying to use one of the reportedly stolen debit cards.

The suspect is described as a 40 to 50-year-old white man with a moustache. He was last seen wearing a black Air Jordan baseball hat, a grey sweatshirt and glasses.

If you have any information or recognize the suspect, you are asked to contact the Windsor Police Service Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700 extension 4350.

Crime Stoppers can also be reached at 519-258-8477 or online.