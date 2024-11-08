Windsor police seek suspect in west Windsor armed robbery investigation
The Windsor Police Service is looking for a suspect in connection to an armed robbery investigation in west Windsor.
On Thursday around 3 a.m., police responded to a report of an armed robbery in the 700 block of Felix Avenue.
Police said through an investigation, they discovered a suspect went into a business with a long gun, allegedly demanding money from the cash register.
An employee fulfilled the demand, and the suspect left with money without further incident.
No physical injuries were reported.
Police describe the suspect as a white man, around six feet tall with blue eyes. At the time, he was seen wearing dark clothes.
Residents and businesses in the area are asked to check surveillance and dashcam footage for any evidence or information that could be helpful in the investigation.
The WPS Major Crimes Unit can be called at 519-255-6700 extension 4830. Crime Stoppers can also be contacted anonymously online or called at 519-258-8477.
