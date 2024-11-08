WINDSOR
    Historic performance: Windsor, Ont. youth musicians to perform newly discovered Mozart music

    Source: Windsor Symphony Orchestra. Source: Windsor Symphony Orchestra.
    A trio from the Windsor Symphony Youth Orchestra (WSYO) will perform a piece called ‘Ganz Klein Nachtmusik’ this weekend. The piece is newly discovered Mozart, found after 250 years.

    WSYO officials believe they will be the first youth musicians to perform this work in public in North America.

    According to the WSYO, the piece was written for two violins and a cello when Mozart was between 10 and 13 years of age.

    “It was tucked away, dormant in the archives at the Leipzig Municipal Library in Germany, ‘unplayed’ and unknown until researchers archiving the library’s Mozart section discovered it this fall,” WSYO said in a news release.

    Violinists Norah Bellemore and Ruby Tullio will be joined by cellist Caleb Liem to perform for patrons as they enter the Capitol Theatre.

    The WSO is presenting a Beethoven 7 concert this weekend.

    “We’re excited that WSYO members will be among the first musicians in North America to perform Mozart's newly discovered piece,” said WSO Assistant Conductor and Youth Orchestra Music Director Geoffrey Larson.

    “This is just one of a wide range of unique musical opportunities offered to students in the WSO's youth orchestras."

    Trio Performance Times:

    • Saturday, November 9 at 6:35pm – 7:15pm (concert begins at 7:30pm)
    • Sunday, November 10 at 1:35pm – 2:15pm (concert begins at 2:30pm)

    Tickets must be purchased for the trio performances.

