    • McNaughton residents get a date to return home

    99 McNaughton Avenue West in Chatham, Ont. on Aug. 30, 2024. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor) 99 McNaughton Avenue West in Chatham, Ont. on Aug. 30, 2024. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)
    Residents at 99 McNaughton Ave. W. have been given a move-in date to return home.

    According to the Municipality of Chatham-Kent, work has continued daily and residents will have a staggered move-in date to ensure it goes smoothly.

    Those living in section D of the building will be able to return on Nov. 18.

    Staff will reach out to affected tenants leading up to Nov. 15 to talk about options and what to expect.

    Displaced tenants in section C don’t have a specific date yet. However, the municipality said residents can expect to be home before Christmas Eve on Dec. 24.

    Further updates will continue to be posted on Let’s Talk Chatham-Kent’s website.

    Tenants were displaced following a fire in August. On Aug. 30, police announced arson charges were laid against Erin Ott and Leonard Greason in connection to the incident.

