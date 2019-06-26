

CTV Windsor





A long-standing landmark in Jackson Park still awaits renovations.

The front end of the Land, Sea and Air monument, which stands on the south side of the Windsor park, continues to be closed off to the public.

The city bolted down a fence in front of the memorial last year after noticing erosion and vandalism.

The city’s manager of parks development, Mike Clement, says they are still discussing plans to restore the monument.

“It takes a little bit longer because a lot of consulting to do with our heritage planner, with our cultural department and with the veterans themselves,” says Clement. “So we want to take our time and do it properly so that it's restored to its original state.”

Clement tells CTV News he hopes to have a plan to present to council in the near future.

The monument was created to honour veterans from the First and Second World Wars.

It was dedicated in May 1998.