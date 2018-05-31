

A Lakeshore man has been charged after police say he punched a female homeowner after breaking into her home earlier in the day.

OPP responded to a break in on Monday on Taylor Avenue in Comber.

Police say the man walked into a residence at approximately 4 p.m., the homeowner and her children were inside the residence.

He immediately left the residence and rode away on a bicycle.

Later on that evening, the victim recognized the male and confronted him.

Police say he struck the woman with his bicycle and punched her in the arm and fled the scene when told that police were going to be called.

Video surveillance assisted in identifying the suspect in this incident.

Kevin Azzopardi, 59, of Lakeshore, has been charged with assault with a weapon and being unlawfully in a dwelling house.

He will appear in a Windsor court on July 9 to answer to the charges.