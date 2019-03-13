

CTV Windsor





Two people have been sent to hospital after a multi-vehicle crash closed a section of Highway 77 in Leamington.

OPP officers were called to the scene near the 10th concession around 2:20 p.m. Wednesday.

Two pick-up trucks, one passenger vehicle, as well as a transport truck were involved in the crash.

Police say two people were injured and taken to hospital for treatment of what appears to be serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Highway 77 between Road 10 and Essex County Road 14 remains closed while investigators examine the crash.