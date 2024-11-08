Festive fundraisers: Tell us about your holiday events to help the less fortunate

CTV Windsor is compiling an ongoing list of festive events designed to think of others during the holiday season.

Riverside students give back

A can drive is now underway at Riverside Secondary School.

It runs from Nov. 4 until Dec. 6.

Minister of Internal/External Relations, Alaa Ebrahim hopes they surpass last years’ goal of collecting 20,000 canned goods.

All of them will go to UHC Hub of Opportunities.

Goodfellows Paper Sales

The 110th annual paper sales run Nov. 28 through Nov. 30 at intersections across Windsor and Tecumseh.

The charity is noticing a 40 per cent increase in food distributed over the past year, and officials said they are facing “significant challenges” in meeting demand.

Lola’s Pajama Fairy Project

From Nov. 1 to Dec. 1, you can drop off new pajamas at 15 locations across Windsor and Essex County.

"We are so proud to see the Lola’s Pajama Fairy Project go beyond stories at bedtime and encourage the goodwill of others in our community,” said Carrie Lee, the project’s coordinator.

“The small gestures of people throughout Windsor-Essex have brought much warmth and joy to people in need and we look forward to building on the work we started in 2017."

In the last seven years, more than 9,000 donated pairs of pajamas have been distributed to local charities and non-profit organizations to keep kids warm at night.

Drop-off locations:

Amherstburg

Remax Preferred Realty Ltd.

Libro Credit Union Centre

Seasons Retirement Communities

Belle River

Community Support Centre of Essex County

Essex

A&B Bike Repair and Board Games

Kingsville

Kingsville Arena Complex

LaSalle

LaSalle Civic Centre

Royal Canadian Legion Branch 594

Leamington

Nature Fresh Farms Recreation Centre

Tecumseh

Coldwell Banker Urban Realty

Velero Wellness Centre

Windsor

Nguyen Chiropractic

Riverside Royal Canadian Legion

Community Donation House (Riverside)

PhysioFit